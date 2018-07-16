Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Kylie Jenner landed on the cover of Forbes’ “2018 Celebrity 100 List Of The World’s Highest-Paid Entertainers,” which has sparked some controversy.

Jenner’s earnings of $166.5 million placed third overall, behind only Floyd Mayweather ($285 million) and George Clooney ($239 million). Jenner has a net worth of $900 million.

Jenner made the list for the first time in 2017, at spot No. 59.

Forbes predicts that Jenner will likely claim the “world’s youngest ever self-made billionaire” title by the end of this year. This has sparked controversy as to whether or not she is “self-made” at all.

This year’s list includes more Kardashian-Jenners than ever, but 15 total women made the list, including Ellen DeGeneres at No. 15 ($87.5 million), Beyonce at No. 35 (60 million), and J.K Rowling at No. 42 ($54 million).

“The list is 85% men — who earned a combined $5.3 billion to the women’s $1.05 billion,” the list reads.

Forbes’ 2018’s full list includes actors, musicians, athletes, and “personalities” like Jenner.