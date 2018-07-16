Rose pyramid, Guinness Book of World Records, Ecuador
By Rahel Solomon
ECUADOR (CBS) – An entire town in South America is going for the record books for the world’s largest floral arrangement.

Pedro Moncayo, Ecuador is building an ancestral pyramid with more than 500,000 roses grown in the highlands of the Andes Mountains.

The 3,600-square-foot pyramid is based on a pyramid at an archaeology park in northern Ecuador.

The experts from the Guinness Book of World Records will make their decision within the week.

