Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a ribbon cutting Monday at Drexel University for the official opening of a new outpatient clinic for eating disorders and weight management.

One patient shared his success story with Eyewitness News. It’s part of his daily routine now, Jerome Wilson makes sure to get at least 30 minutes of exercise.

He lost 140 pounds participating in Drexel’s “Mind Your Health” three-year research study.

“It feels great, knees don’t hurt as much,” said Wilson.

He says he had all sorts of health and emotional issues when he weighed 370 pounds.

“I was eating way too much,” said Wilson. “Just eating like a lot of bad things, like chips and soda.”

Now, he’s focused on healthy eating.

Study: Most African-Americans Develop High Blood Pressure By Age 55

The weight started coming off when Wilson cut his calories to no more than 1,500 a day.

The study he was part of tested calorie restriction with something called Acceptance-based Behavioral Treatment (ABT).

“We incorporated very specific psychological strategies to help people except the reduction of pleasure you get when you change your lifestyle,” said Dr. Evan Forman.

Forman, a psychology professor at Drexel University’s College of Arts and Sciences, says the research showed when people learned how to accept the difficulties of dieting, they were more successful.

Wilson has kept his weight off for five years.

“I have a little motto that I always use,” said Wilson. “If you measure what you eat, move with your feet, any weight loss goal, you’re bound to meet.”

With the official opening of the well clinic, the plan that helped Wilson and others successfully lose weight will be available to everyone.

“We’ll be offering the best that science has to offer,” said Forman. “Evidence-based treatment for people with weight and eating disorders.”

In addition to treatment for people who are both over and under weight, the clinic will have free services through clinical trials, which is what turned Wilson’s life around.

“I wish I could say there’s some special magic way, but the best way to do it is to watch what you eat and to get moving,” said Wilson. “That’s all you have to do.”

The WELL Clinic charges $300 for an evaluation and fees range from $60-175 per session depending on the service, discounts are available, but they don’t accept insurance at this time.

For more information, click here.