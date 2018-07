Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials in Center City say a dog has been shot dead after attacking a man.

Eyewitness News was at 15th and Arch, where sheriffs responded to reports of a dog attack just after 7 a.m. Monday.

One of the sheriff’s shot the dog, say police dispatchers.

So far, we don’t have any word on injuries.

Also no word on what caused the dog attack.