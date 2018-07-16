Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) — The Cape May Police Department had some fun with a pug they found after it ran away from home on Sunday.

Police posted a hysterical “mugshot” of the dog on Facebook after the animal was “captured.”

“This is what happens when you run away from home. This guy was captured sneaking through yards on the 1300 block on New Jersey Avenue,” the department wrote, with the hashtag “pugmug.”

Bean, the pug, was finally released after its owner was located and her “bail” was paid in cookies.