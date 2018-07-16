  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you thought airplanes have been getting more cramped recently, you’re right.

Airline experts say the average domestic plane has increased the number of seats in the past 15 years, but that may change.

A new bill in Congress aims to set minimum seat sizes within a year.

The Transportation Department has also started auditing planes to make sure seat sizes meet emergency standards.

