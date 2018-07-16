Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say at least 35 people have been injured following an accident involving three school buses in Medford on Monday afternoon.

It happened at Tuckerton Road and Lenape Trail just after 4 p.m.

According to school officials, Buses 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21 all rear-ended each other.

Authorities say the injuries don’t appear to be serious.

It’s unclear how many of the injured victims are students.

School officials say those complaining of head and neck soreness will be transported to area hospitals

“The reunification of campers and their families will take place at the JCC Camps at Medford. Due to Tuckerton Road being closed at this time, parents are advised to access Camp via Stokes Road,” officials said.

