WHITEHALL, Pa. (CBS/AP) –Authorities say 10 people were taken to a hospital after a deck collapse in eastern Pennsylvania, but none of the injuries were said to be life-threatening.

Chief David Nelson of the Whitehall Township Fire Department says a dozen people were standing on the second-story deck behind a home when it gave way shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Nelson described the injuries as “nothing critical, but some possible broken bones.” He said those involved had gathered for a belated reception for a wedding that took place during the winter.

Nelson said the deck was about 12 feet high and apparently detached from the home. It extended over a driveway and appeared to have fallen partially on a parked car. An inspector will be called to visit that deck and others.

