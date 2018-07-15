Filed Under:Delaware, Local TV, Wilmington

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mayor of Wilmington, Delaware is apologizing after Muslim children were asked to stay out of a municipal pool because of their clothing.

In a statement, Mayor Mike Purzycki said the city was wrong to use a vaguely-worded policy to bar Muslim kids wearing cotton clothing from the Foster Brown Pool.

Officials: 2 People Flown To Hospital After Car Crashes Into Tree In Montgomery County  

City officials defended the rule by saying cotton poses a safety risk and strains the pool’s filtration system.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s