PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Mayor of Wilmington, Delaware is apologizing after Muslim children were asked to stay out of a municipal pool because of their clothing.

In a statement, Mayor Mike Purzycki said the city was wrong to use a vaguely-worded policy to bar Muslim kids wearing cotton clothing from the Foster Brown Pool.

City officials defended the rule by saying cotton poses a safety risk and strains the pool’s filtration system.