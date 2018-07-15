Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local initiative is celebrating a full year of feeding and helping underprivileged community members.

Sunday the SHINE Program marked it’s one-year anniversary by serving breakfast at the Old Pine Community Center in Society Hill.

CBS3 Pet Project: Indicators Of Deafness In Dogs & How To Adjust

SHINE serves breakfast to anywhere from 100 to 300 people every week.

Over the last 10 months, the program has provided more than 6,000 meals and nearly 1,000 showers to people in need.