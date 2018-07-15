  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMJeep Sports Zone
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, SHINE Program

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local initiative is celebrating a full year of feeding and helping underprivileged community members.

Sunday the SHINE Program marked it’s one-year anniversary by serving breakfast at the Old Pine Community Center in Society Hill.

CBS3 Pet Project: Indicators Of Deafness In Dogs & How To Adjust 

SHINE serves breakfast to anywhere from 100 to 300 people every week.

Over the last 10 months, the program has provided more than 6,000 meals and nearly 1,000 showers to people in need.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s