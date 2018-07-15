Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

EDINBURGH, Scotland (CBS) — Thousands took to the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland for the third day of protests against President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.

President Trump arrived Friday and has since been greeted by some creative protesters.

A protesting paraglider sailed over the U.S. president’s head while carrying a banner that read, “Trump Well Below Par”.

Watch as @realDonaldTrump tries to hide from our message flying right over his head #resist #stoptrump pic.twitter.com/hINfBLpFoZ — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) July 13, 2018

Greenpeace, an environmental group, claimed involvement and professed that the paraglider was with their organization.

They took to Twitter with a message that read”#resist” and “#stoptrump”.

According to the Greenpeace’s U.K. faction, the protest aligns with their campaign against Trump’s golf course.

We've hit @realDonaldTrump where it hurts – at his golf course. Trump does not believe in climate change. He's pulled the US out of the Paris Agreement, and is committed to burning more climate wrecking coal. We couldn't let him get away with a quiet game of golf… #resist pic.twitter.com/Di9SllcqN1 — Greenpeace UK (@GreenpeaceUK) July 14, 2018

Greenpeace has a long history of stunts and campaigns against parties that they believe harm their environmental causes.

Local police are investigating.