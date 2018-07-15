  • CBS 3On Air

EDINBURGH, Scotland (CBS) — Thousands took to the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland for the third day of protests against President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.

President Trump arrived Friday and has since been greeted by some creative protesters.

A protesting paraglider sailed over the U.S. president’s head while carrying a banner that read, “Trump Well Below Par”.

Greenpeace, an environmental group, claimed involvement and professed that the paraglider was with their organization.

They took to Twitter with a message that read”#resist” and “#stoptrump”.

According to the Greenpeace’s U.K. faction, the protest aligns with their campaign against Trump’s golf course.

Greenpeace has a long history of stunts and campaigns against parties that they believe harm their environmental causes.

Local police are investigating.

