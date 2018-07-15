Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
EDINBURGH, Scotland (CBS) — Thousands took to the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland for the third day of protests against President Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.
Heads Or Tails? Video Shows Georgia Cops Using Coin Flip App To Decide Arrest
President Trump arrived Friday and has since been greeted by some creative protesters.
A protesting paraglider sailed over the U.S. president’s head while carrying a banner that read, “Trump Well Below Par”.
Greenpeace, an environmental group, claimed involvement and professed that the paraglider was with their organization.
They took to Twitter with a message that read”#resist” and “#stoptrump”.
According to the Greenpeace’s U.K. faction, the protest aligns with their campaign against Trump’s golf course.
Dozens Hurt As Passengers Report Bleeding Ears After Flight Loses Cabin Pressure
Greenpeace has a long history of stunts and campaigns against parties that they believe harm their environmental causes.
Local police are investigating.