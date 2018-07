Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

DUBLIN, IRELAND (CBS) — Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, accepted a thoughtful gift while greeting fans in Dublin, Ireland.

The gift was a beautiful hand-drawn photo of the couple.

They took my drawing😍 he was like “can we have it are you sure?” pic.twitter.com/wNW2UqBuST — Chloe Mullins (@cmullins98) July 11, 2018

In a video posted by Trinity College Dublin, Prince Harry is heard saying, “That’s very, very, good. Did you draw that?” He continued speaking with the girl asking if she was keeping the photo, that’s when she offered for him to have it.