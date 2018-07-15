  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMWorld TeamTennis Preview Show
    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old teen is in stable condition after getting shot early Sunday morning in Kensington.

Headstone Dedicated To Fallen Firefighter Lieutenant Joyce Craig

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Hazzard Street just before 1 a.m.

According to police, the teen told them that he had been standing on a corner when he first heard several gunshots coming from around the block at 15th and Huntingdon Street.

As he attempted to run to safety, he felt a pain in his left foot.

Man Fatally Shot By Police In Vineland, New Jersey 

The teen kept running until he found an alleyway and hid. Eventually, he came out and a neighbor called 911.

He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and treated for one gunshot wound to his left foot.

Police are investigating.

Comments
  1. Kyle Andrews says:
    July 15, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Which is it, 1500 East Huntingdon or 15th and Huntingdon?

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s