Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 16-year-old teen is in stable condition after getting shot early Sunday morning in Kensington.
Headstone Dedicated To Fallen Firefighter Lieutenant Joyce Craig
Police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Hazzard Street just before 1 a.m.
According to police, the teen told them that he had been standing on a corner when he first heard several gunshots coming from around the block at 15th and Huntingdon Street.
As he attempted to run to safety, he felt a pain in his left foot.
Man Fatally Shot By Police In Vineland, New Jersey
The teen kept running until he found an alleyway and hid. Eventually, he came out and a neighbor called 911.
He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and treated for one gunshot wound to his left foot.
Police are investigating.
Which is it, 1500 East Huntingdon or 15th and Huntingdon?