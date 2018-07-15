Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey county has announced a program designed to make EMT training more accessible and affordable for those that dream of working in emergency medical services.

The Gloucester County Board of Chosen Freeholders announced the Gloucester County EMS EMT Training Academy on Thursday.

The academy offers a tuition-free program in exchange for a three-year paid service agreement with GCEMS.

According to the board’s director Robert M. Damminger, “the model we are using for this training academy is the first of its kind.”

The first EMT certification-level training course will begin in September.

A certification course and internship consist of 649 hours of education followed by a 144-hour residency ride-a-long program.



“This is an exceptional opportunity for someone who is interested in pursuing a career in EMS,” Freeholder Deputy Director Giuseppe Chila said.

Chila, who acts as a liaison for the GCEMS also explained that the academy would provide students with real-life EMS experience on busy, career ambulances through an extensive internship and residency program.

Those that apply are required to fulfill a three-year service agreement with GCEMS, but it isn’t guaranteed that those who successfully complete training will be hired as part-time EMTs with the organization.

Requirements Include:

High School Diploma (or equivalent)

At least 18 years old at the time of application submission

Successfully pass an American Heart Association BLS for the Healthcare Provider course

Pass a background check and drug screening

Submit to PPD testing and N95 fit testing

Attend every class session

Attend every clinical assignment

Complete all coursework, assignments, exams, skills assessments, projects, etc

Those interested in more information are asked to call (856)-307-7120.

An application can be found for the Gloucester County EMS EMT Training Academy can be found here.