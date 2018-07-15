  • CBS 3On Air

HAMILTON, ONTARIO (CBS) — Former Flyers goaltender Ray Emery tragically died Sunday morning.

Police confirmed the former NHL star drowned while swimming with friends in Hamilton, Ontario.

Rescue crews recovered the body of the 35-year-old just before 3 p.m.

Former Phillie Chase Utley Announces He’s Retiring At End Of Season

Emery was reported missing just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities say his body was recovered in close proximity to where he was last seen.

Flyers captain Claude Giroux and forward James Van Riemsdyk tweeted expressing that Emery was a great teammate and friend.

Flyers President Paul Holmgren remembered Emery’s performance through the 2009-10 season that led the Flyers to the Stanley Cup Finals.

“The Philadelphia Flyers are stunned and extremely saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former Flyers goaltender Ray Emery,” said Holmgren in a statement Sunday. “Ray was an outstanding teammate and an extremely gifted goaltender. He had exceptional athleticism, was a fierce competitor and battled in every game he played with the Flyers. His performances through the 2009-10 season were a very big part of the team’s success in making the playoffs and reaching the Stanley Cup Finals. Ray’s talent, work ethic, and determination helped him enjoy a successful 11-year NHL career. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

