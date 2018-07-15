  • CBS 3On Air

By Anita Oh
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The second annual Flyers Charity Classic kicked off Sunday morning at xFinity Live!

Organizers say nearly 2000 people, including Flyers alumni, participated in the races.

Participants could choose from a 100K, 50K, 10K, and 5K.

Some of the routes passed through the Navy Yard and pass City Hall and down Martin Luther King Drive.

Assistant Coach Ian Laperriere, who led the race, says he is proud of the organization as it raises a lot of money for charity.

All of the money raised will benefit the Philadelphia Flyers charities.

