Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While fans in Paris celebrated France’s 2018 World Cup win, the electricity was felt worldwide in a match that featured an underdog.

Hundreds of die hard soccer fans weathered a down pouring of rain all afternoon to watch the World Cup at an outdoor watch party in South Philadelphia.

“It’s amazing,” said Lindsey English of South Jersey. “I love the World Cup. Like every four years I get excited. It’s just a rush to watch a game like this and experience it and be out here where everyone else loves it too.”

“It’s amazing, there’s so many nice people watching from so many different nationalities,” said Sophie Alfonsi of Hagerstown.

Sophie Alfonsi a French National, obviously rooting for France in the World Cup, knew nothing would stop her from enjoying the game here but can’t believe so many other people stayed.

“I was surprised because it had been pouring rain for a while and people are still here,” said Alfonsi.

Former Flyers Goalie Ray Emery Tragically Dies At 35

What may be even more surprising about this South Street soggy and wet World Cup watch party is that it drew in soccer fans from around the country and world.

“I’m from Northern Ireland,” said Richard McClure.

Richard McClure flew 3,000 miles from Northern Ireland to watch the World Cup here with his friends in Philadelphia.

“It’s been an incredible experience,” said McClure. “Every year you remember where you watched the World Cup, the venue is important. This is the one I will remember the most.”

Vick Ramos also wanted to watch the event with friends on South Street, so he flew in this morning from Miami.

“I leave at 5 o’clock today, it was completely worth it,” said Ramos.

After the World Cup aired, it wasn’t a rush of people leaving this portion of South Street that was blocked off.

People stayed, again in the rain because the Eagles Super Bowl championship game was replayed on the giant television.