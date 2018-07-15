Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Passengers of airline Ryanair are angry over the way the company treated them after their plane was forced into an unscheduled landing.
The flight bound for Croatia from Dublin made an emergency landing in Germany on Friday after the plane’s cabin lost air pressure.
A video tweeted by passenger Minerva Galvan captured the utter silence within the cabin as the event occurred.
Thirty passengers were taken to the hospital, some bleeding from their ears.
According to Galvan, some passengers suffered injuries severe enough to leave them unable to travel via flight again.
Passengers reported feeling intense pain in their ears and head until the plane landed.
Apparently, the company apologized with an offer of refreshment vouchers and a hotel accommodation.