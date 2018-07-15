Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Passengers of airline Ryanair are angry over the way the company treated them after their plane was forced into an unscheduled landing.

Heads Or Tails? Video Shows Georgia Cops Using Coin Flip App To Decide Arrest

The flight bound for Croatia from Dublin made an emergency landing in Germany on Friday after the plane’s cabin lost air pressure.

A video tweeted by passenger Minerva Galvan captured the utter silence within the cabin as the event occurred.

Amazing video from Mr. Kevin Burke. You can see how terrified we were. No-one speaking, no-one moving. Silence and just silence.#Ryanair #nightmare pic.twitter.com/YFYRiORy2s — Minerva Galvan (@Maingd) July 14, 2018

Thirty passengers were taken to the hospital, some bleeding from their ears.

According to Galvan, some passengers suffered injuries severe enough to leave them unable to travel via flight again.

The worst moments of whole my life. You are in the air and one moment after you are just falling in the sky, your ears burn, there is no air and your mouth taste like iron.#Ryanair — Minerva Galvan (@Maingd) July 13, 2018

Passengers reported feeling intense pain in their ears and head until the plane landed.

Second Annual Flyers Charity Classic Gets Underway In South Philly

Apparently, the company apologized with an offer of refreshment vouchers and a hotel accommodation.