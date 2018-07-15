Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Not unlike their human counterparts, dogs can be born deaf or become deaf in their lifetime. However, it is not impossible to train or enjoy life with a deaf pet.

During this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Jan Carabeo and Carol Erickson discuss indicators of deafness in a dog. Erickson explains that certain dog breeds are more prone to being deaf. She also emphasizes that dogs are not necessarily stubborn when they “refuse” to respond, but instead there’s a very likely chance that they just can’t hear you. When deafness presents itself, Erickson suggests teaching a dog sign language and other ways to help you and your pet cope.