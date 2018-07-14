Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Taylor Swift knows that you can take the girl out of Pennsylvania, but you can’t take Pennsylvania out of the girl.

Swift turned her “Reputation” tour stop into a real homecoming.

The Berks County native posted a picture on both Facebook and Instagram from her childhood Reading home.

She can be seen holding a picture of herself as a little girl standing in front of the same shed with the caption “Take me home 💗”.

Another photo that she shared on social media Friday featured her and some friends hanging out in her childhood bedroom.

“Take pictures in your mind of your childhood room,” was the caption for that second photo.

Swift moved to Nashville when she was 14 years old to pursue her music career.

The “Reputation” tour will end in November after 53 worldwide show dates.