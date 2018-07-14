Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have arrested a man reported to be a child’s stepfather following the death of the six-year-old boy in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

According to police, the Michael Williams, 39, has been charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials ruled the Travon Register’s death a homicide on Friday evening.

Williams reportedly beat another child as well.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of South Daggett Street around 7:30 p.m.

Relatives initially told police the boy was playing outside with water and when he came inside the home, where the stepfather and mother reside. He then allegedly slipped on the kitchen floor.

Travon reportedly went to the upstairs bedroom to lay down and the child’s stepfather found him unresponsive nearly two hours later, police say.

It was then when police were contacted.

Travon was pronounced dead at the scene.

