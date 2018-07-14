Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LEWES, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware State Police have arrested a 21-year-old woman for the theft of and burning of a flag Friday evening.

Police report that Catherine R. Iocco, 21, of Wilmington stole the flag at approximately 5:15 p.m.

She was seen exiting her vehicle and straddling the Nassau Bridge median on Coastal Highway north of Lewes in order to reach the flag.

The flag was described as a “thin blue line” flag, which is associated with law enforcement.

A witness saw her on her cell phone and was able to record a description of her car and the plate number.

With this information, troopers were able to ascertain the location of Iocco and arrested her without incident.

She was unable to return the flag because she had set it on fire and destroyed it.

Police learned upon reaching out to the owner of the flag that he had mounted it to the bridge on Tuesday morning after learning about the passing of Delaware State Trooper William F. Matt.

Iocco was arraigned and released on $275 bond.

She was charged with theft, criminal mischief, and other related traffic charges.