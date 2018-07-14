  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, NASA
Credit: CBS3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA is offering an incredible before and after view of the damage Hurricane Maria inflicted on Puerto Rico’s forests.

The before picture is from Spring 2017 and the after was taken April 2018.

nasa1 NASA Releases Photos Of Damage Hurricane Maria Inflicted On Puerto Ricos Forests

Credit: CBS3

Maria ravaged the island September 20, 2017.

NASA says the comparison images show forests across Puerto Rico still reeling from the hurricane’s impact.

A NASA spokesman said, “From the air, the scope of the hurricane’s damages were startling.”

