PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — NASA is offering an incredible before and after view of the damage Hurricane Maria inflicted on Puerto Rico’s forests.

The before picture is from Spring 2017 and the after was taken April 2018.

Maria ravaged the island September 20, 2017.

NASA says the comparison images show forests across Puerto Rico still reeling from the hurricane’s impact.

A NASA spokesman said, “From the air, the scope of the hurricane’s damages were startling.”