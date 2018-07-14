  • CBS 3On Air

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot by police in Vineland, New Jersey.

Officers reported to a residence located on W. Wood Street, between Boulevard and 4th Streets, where a man was acting suspiciously just before 11:30 Saturday morning.

Authorities say an encounter between the officers and the subject lasted for several minutes ending with the subject being fatally shot.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone who has information about this incident should contact Detective Joseph Lowry of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office at (856) 453-0486, extension 11197.

No further information will be released until the decedent is identified.

