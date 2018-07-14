  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Jaguar escaped its enclosure at a zoo in New Orleans killing six animals before it was finally caught.

The male jaguar got out of its habitat just before 7:30 Saturday morning at the Audubon Zoo.

The animal mauled four alpacas, an emu and a fox.

A vet team was able to sedate the jaguar about an hour later, returning it to its night house.

Officials say no people were hurt.

The zoo was closed Saturday, but plans to reopen Sunday.

