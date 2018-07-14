  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fire officials dedicated a memorial headstone Saturday to Lieutenant Joyce Craig, the first female firefighter to die in the line of duty in Philadelphia.

The memorial was presented by the Club Valiants organization and Craig’s family at the Ivy Hill Cemetery.

Craig died in December of 2014 while battling a house fire on West Oak Lane.

The stone was created by Philadelphia’s Lee Monument Company.

Owner Jim Lee went to Dobbins High School with Lieutenant Craig.

“We took the badge that she pretty much wore with her uniform and we developed a headstone based off of that concept,” said Lee. “It really mean’t a lot to me to do this especially with me attending high school with her.”

A special feature of this stone, visitors are able to use an interactive phone app to learn more about Craig’s legacy.

Organizers say fundraising efforts helped make this memorial a reality.

