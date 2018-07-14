  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on I-495 southbound.

Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In Identifying Man, Woman In Possible Child Abuse Video

Two vehicles were involved in a crash near the I-295 northbound on-ramp.

Officials are redirecting all traffic to SR-141 ramp toward I-95.

Motorists can expect delays in the surrounding area.

College Student Michael White Surrenders To Police, Accused Of Killing Philly Real Estate Developer In Rittenhouse

Officials are asking motorists to seek alternate routes of travel.

An investigation is still underway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s