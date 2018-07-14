Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle accident on I-495 southbound.

Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In Identifying Man, Woman In Possible Child Abuse Video

Two vehicles were involved in a crash near the I-295 northbound on-ramp.

Officials are redirecting all traffic to SR-141 ramp toward I-95.

Motorists can expect delays in the surrounding area.

College Student Michael White Surrenders To Police, Accused Of Killing Philly Real Estate Developer In Rittenhouse

Officials are asking motorists to seek alternate routes of travel.

An investigation is still underway.