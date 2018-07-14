Comments
BETHLEHEM, P.A. (CBS) — Bethlehem Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who exposed himself in front of two young girls last week.
Police say a middle aged Hispanic man driving a red/maroon Chevrolet is the suspect in the incidents that happened in the south side of Bethlehem on July 6 and 8.
Officials say the man approached two girls ages 6 and 8. After getting the girls’ attention, the male exposed himself and masturbated in front of them.
Below is a photo of the suspect in his vehicle.
Please contact the Bethlehem Police Department at policepublicinformation@bethlehem-pa.gov or Detective Galloway at (610) 997-7976 with any information regarding the suspect’s identity.