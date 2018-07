Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, P.A. (CBS) — Paramedics rushed eight people to the hospital after a deck collapsed in Lehigh County.

The deck came crashing down just before 7 p.m. Saturday night at a home in Whitehall Township.

Fortunately, Eyewitness News has been told the injuries are all minor.

Investigators are trying to figure out what caused the deck to fail.