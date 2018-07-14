Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (CBS) — A jury in St. Louis has awarded nearly $4.7 billion in damages to a group of 22 women who say Johnson and Johnson talcum products caused them to develop ovarian cancer.

Stepfather Arrested In Death Of 6-Year-Old Boy After He Allegedly Slipped

The plaintiffs argue the company sold talc products contaminated with asbestos — a mineral that has been linked to lung cancer.

The jurors sat through weeks of testimony listening to experts who explained the complicated science, workers at Johnson & Johnson who said their product was safe. They also heard from the cancer survivors themselves and the loved ones of six plaintiffs who have died from their cancer.

In a statement, Johnson & Johnson said they were deeply disappointed in the verdict.

Police: Starving, Dying Animals Prompts Cruelty Charges For NJ Horse Sanctuary Owner

They also stated that they remain “confident that its products do not contain asbestos and do not cause ovarian cancer.”

There have long been concerns about a possible link between talc and ovarian cancer, but scientific studies have yielded mixed results.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)