By Jessica Dean
Thai Cave Rescue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The world watched breathlessly as the international team of experts worked to free the young soccer players and their coach.

The rescuers refused to give in to what seemed like an impossible situation.

From the beginning, experts knew it would be risky and dangerous–how could they rescue 12 young soccer players and their coach from the depths of a dark, flooded, treacherous cave in Thailand?

gettyimages 987114014 3 Cheers: Thai Cave Rescuers Refused To Give In To What Seemed Like An Impossible Situation

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND – JUNE 29: A group of policemen walks out of Tham Luang Nang Non cave where a a soccer team has gone missing on June 29, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand.  (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)

For 18 days, rescuers plotted and planned how to get the players, who could not swim, and their coach safely out of the cave.

At one point, an experienced volunteer diver died from lack of oxygen after delivering supplies to the group in the cave.

gettyimages 992700724 3 Cheers: Thai Cave Rescuers Refused To Give In To What Seemed Like An Impossible Situation

A Buddhist monk leads Royal Thai Navy soldiers carrying the bier bearing the remains of Saman Gunan, a former navy SEAL who died in an accident in Tham Luang cave while in a rescue mission for the trapped 12 boys and their coach during arrival honors at a military base in Chon Buri province on July 6, 2018. (Photo by Panumas Sanguanwong / THAI NEWS PIX / AFP) (Photo credit should read PANUMAS SANGUANWONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Ultimately, divers made a dangerous two-and-a-half mile journey through dark waters and narrow spaces.

At one time, crews inside the cave briefly lost all communication. At another point the main water pump in the caves malfunctioned, sending water rushing in.

A small group of Thai Navy SEALs, three divers and a medic stayed behind with the group and barely made it out themselves.

The SEALs later said they weren’t sure if the rescue’s success was “a miracle, a science or what.”

gettyimages 984233378 3 Cheers: Thai Cave Rescuers Refused To Give In To What Seemed Like An Impossible Situation

Thai soldiers relay electric cable deep into the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in Chiang Rai on June 26, 2018 during a rescue operation for a missing children’s football team and their coach. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images)

It was certainly inspiring–so many people from around the world rushing together to help in any way they could.

They knew it was dangerous, maybe even impossible, but they didn’t stop until they got their miracle.

For that, we give the rescue crews in Thailand three cheers.

