PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The world watched breathlessly as the international team of experts worked to free the young soccer players and their coach.

The rescuers refused to give in to what seemed like an impossible situation.

From the beginning, experts knew it would be risky and dangerous–how could they rescue 12 young soccer players and their coach from the depths of a dark, flooded, treacherous cave in Thailand?

For 18 days, rescuers plotted and planned how to get the players, who could not swim, and their coach safely out of the cave.

At one point, an experienced volunteer diver died from lack of oxygen after delivering supplies to the group in the cave.

Ultimately, divers made a dangerous two-and-a-half mile journey through dark waters and narrow spaces.

At one time, crews inside the cave briefly lost all communication. At another point the main water pump in the caves malfunctioned, sending water rushing in.

A small group of Thai Navy SEALs, three divers and a medic stayed behind with the group and barely made it out themselves.

The SEALs later said they weren’t sure if the rescue’s success was “a miracle, a science or what.”

It was certainly inspiring–so many people from around the world rushing together to help in any way they could.

They knew it was dangerous, maybe even impossible, but they didn’t stop until they got their miracle.

For that, we give the rescue crews in Thailand three cheers.