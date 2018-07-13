Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BUDAPEST, Hungary (CBS) — Philly’s own Will Smith takes on the latest viral video challenge to new heights in Budapest.

Will the “Shiggy” to Drake’s new song “In My Feelings” at the top of a bridge in Hungary’s capital city.

The video appears to be shot by a drone and shows how Smith climbs up the bridge.

“I was TERRIFIED up there.” Smith wrote in his caption. He blames his fear for his stiff dancing.

The “In My Feelings” challenge started on an Instagram account called “The Shiggy Show”.

Smith joins other celebs who took the challenge like Ciara and Russell Wilson and Odell Beckham Jr. — many of whom are now giving props to the actor for this incredible feat!