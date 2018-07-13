Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — There’s a serene feeling you might get listening to sprinklers roll along 700 acres of pristine, flat as a pancake fields.

But there’s nothing boring about watching grass grow at the Tuckahoe Turf Farm.

For 51 years, the farm has been growing turf grass in South Jersey.

Starting with founder Walter Betts fulfilling a request to sod a local golf course, the Betts family has four generations of passion and knowledge about growing premium grass.

“This is our native soil here in Hammonton, which is ideal,” says James Betts, showing off a plug of thick grass.

The sandy soil is so ideal the Philadelphia Eagles have their own 15-acre plot set aside on the farm.

“The soil is very combatable to what is in our field, on our practice fields and most stadium fields throughout the NFL and Major League Baseball,” says Eagles groundskeeper Tony Leonard.

Tuckahoe’s famous clients include Lambeau Field, Fenway Park and Soldier Field.

The farm adds extra sand to what they call Game Day Sod so that it drains easily and gives athletes a firm, fast playing surface.

Each year soccer players get to try out the turf on property during huge soccer tournaments.

In addition to selling turf for professional, college and high school athletic fields throughout the U.S., the farm sells sod to landscapers and garden centers.