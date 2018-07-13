Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday was a special day at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia as Ryan Seacrest surprised kids with special guest Camila Cabello.

Seacrest has various #SeacrestStudios located at different hospitals across the United States “for patients to explore the creative realms of Radio, Television and New Media, that will aid in the healing process for children and their families during their stay,” according to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. One of these studios is located right at CHOP.

Friday’s visit included some patients being featured on Seacrest’s radio show. The children were also able to meet Cabello as she sang a few bars of “Havana” on-air.

Cabello is in Philadelphia Friday night as part of Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” tour, which made a stop at Lincoln Financial Field.