HONESDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A man who was drunk and requested his 11-year-old daughter to drive him home late last year was found guilty of child endangerment, according to The Citizen’s Voice.

The report says 49-year-old Sean J. Hannon was found guilty of child endangerment, DUI and other related charges in connection with an accident at the intersection of Neville Road and Hollisterville Highway on Nov. 5.

A man spotted Hannon’s 1999 Dodge Dakota zigzagging on the road, only to discover a small child was in the driver’s seat when the car had stopped, according to the report. The man then asked Hannon about why he had the 11-year-old driving when he responded by telling the man to mind his business while instructing his daughter to “take off.”

The report says the truck was speeding when it slammed into a pine tree, but there were no injuries.

In addition, the report says Hannon’s blood alcohol level was .228 percent at the time of his arrest, which is well above the .008 legal limit.

After the two-day trial, Hannon was convicted of two felony counts of child endangerment, two counts of DUI, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and several other traffic citations.