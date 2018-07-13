Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a 71-year-old woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

It happened on the 6400 block of North 11th Street, around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the victim was asleep on the couch and woke up to find the suspect standing over her. The suspect then sexually assaulted her and fled once the victim began to scream, say police.

The suspect was seen fleeing on foot towards Chelten Avenue. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video attempting to break into other homes and vehicles in the area.

He is described as a black or Hispanic male, between 18 to 24 years old, with light to medium complexion, thin build, braided hair tied into a small bun on the back of the head, and a goatee with a light mustache. He was wearing a T-shirt with a logo of a boxer and wording on the back, cargo shorts, and sneakers. The suspect also has tattoos on the right bicep and left forearm.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.