BREAKING:Man Breaks Into 71-Year-Old Woman’s Home, Sexually Assaults Her, Police Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a 71-year-old woman’s home and sexually assaulting her.

It happened on the 6400 block of North 11th Street, around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the victim was asleep on the couch and woke up to find the suspect standing over her. The suspect then sexually assaulted her and fled once the victim began to scream, say police.

Police: Man Breaks Into 71-Year-Old's Home, Sexually Assaults Her

Credit: Philadelphia Police

The suspect was seen fleeing on foot towards Chelten Avenue. Police say the man was captured on surveillance video attempting to break into other homes and vehicles in the area.

He is described as a black or Hispanic male, between 18 to 24 years old, with light to medium complexion, thin build, braided hair tied into a small bun on the back of the head, and a goatee with a light mustache. He was wearing a T-shirt with a logo of a boxer and wording on the back, cargo shorts, and sneakers. The suspect also has tattoos on the right bicep and left forearm.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s