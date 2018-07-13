Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of a woman in Cumberland County.

New Jersey State Police arrested 52-year-old Dennis Parrish, of Vineland, for the death of 32-year-old Tonya Cook. Her burned and dismembered remains were discovered in Lawrence Township on July 2.

Police arrested Parrish at a hotel in Absecon on Thursday.

He has been charged with desecration of human remains and moving human remains.

Parrish is currently being held at Cumberland County Jail as he awaits a bail detention hearing.