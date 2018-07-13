  • CBS 3On Air

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of a woman in Cumberland County.

dennis parrish mugshot Man Arrested In Connection To Vineland Womans Death, Dismemberment

New Jersey State Police arrested 52-year-old Dennis Parrish, of Vineland, for the death of 32-year-old Tonya Cook. Her burned and dismembered remains were discovered in Lawrence Township on July 2.

tonya cook burned dismembered nj state police Man Arrested In Connection To Vineland Womans Death, Dismemberment

Credit: CBS3.

Police arrested Parrish at a hotel in Absecon on Thursday.

He has been charged with desecration of human remains and moving human remains.

Parrish is currently being held at Cumberland County Jail as he awaits a bail detention hearing.

