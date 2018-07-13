Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police say road rage may have led to a deadly stabbing in Rittenhouse Square Thursday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of 17th and Chancellor Streets.

“I came up and saw the guy bleeding on the floor and was going nuts trying to help him out,” said a witness who did not want to be identified. “A lot of people with blood on their hands.”

Other witnesses told police the 37-year-old victim was in the passenger seat of a car traveling on Chancellor, when he got out of the car and began arguing with a man on a bike.

“That’s when the perpetrator pulled out a knife, described as a large knife, and stabbed the victim at least one time in the back,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Paramedics rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:21.

“When police first picked them up they were they were able to speak to him he was conscious and talking although he’s bleeding heavily from the back,” Small said.

The suspect ran off, leaving his bike and a food delivery bag from bike courier company Postmates. Overnight, police with search dogs combed Rittenhouse Square for the knife used in the stabbing.

“It’s very tragic,” Small said. “Apparently, this started as some sort of argument, possibly over congestion and traffic.”

Police describe the suspect as 6 feet tall, wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Investigators hope surveillance video in the area and perhaps the company the suspect may have been working for will identify him.

A friend of the victim described him as a successful real estate developer, who was very charitable and lived in the Rittenhouse area. Police have not yet released his name.