HORSHAM, Pa. (CBS) – A man and police officer were injured after raging flames engulfed several homes in Montgomery County overnight.

The fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on Manor Drive in Horsham. Huge flames and thick smoke could be seen coming from the scene.

Firefighters rescued a man from the back deck of a home. He was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital in critical condition. His wife escaped the flames unharmed.

An officer was also taken to the hospital. He was treated for smoke inhalation.

Three homes were severely damaged by the fire, and a fourth home has minor smoke and fire damage.

Firefighters say this was a huge fire fight with about 100 firefighters from 15 companies. It took crews about an hour to get the flames under control.

“This was a sizeable event for this area of the county. We typically don’t do four-alarm fires, so this taxed us. But the crews worked together and we were able to rescue the victim, and he’s in the hospital, and we were able to put the fire out in a timely manner,” said Horsham Fire Chief Lee Greenberg.

The area of the fire is an age restrict street, meaning people who live there are 55 years old and older.

Eight people were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the victims.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.