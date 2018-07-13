BREAKING:
Man Breaks Into 71-Year-Old Woman’s Home, Sexually Assaults Her, Police Say
Menu
FULL FORECAST
Videos
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Entertainment
Top Spots
Eat
See
Play
Travel
More
Travel
CBS Entertainment
Contests
News
All News
Local
Consumer
Business
Politics
HealthWatch
Tech
Entertainment
Blogs
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Papa John's Removes Founder John Schnatter From Ads Following Reported N-Word Incident
The decision was made by top executives but details of the change are still being worked out.
Upper Darby Police: Man Killed After Being Shot Multiple Times While Sitting Inside Car
Police say the victim had $3,200 on him at the time of the shooting but it was not taken.
Galleries
PHOTOS: 'CBS Evening News' Anchor Jeff Glor Visits Philadelphia
Jeff Glor made his visit to Philadelphia on Thursday.
PHOTOS: Philly POPS Annual Christmas In July Bike Giveaway To Kids
The event was part of the Philly POPS Salute Series which honors those who serve.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Phillies
Eagles
Flyers
Sixers
College
PGA
ODDS
Shop Team Gear
Featured Sports
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
Dustin Johnson, who took back the top spot in the World Golf Rankings, has a history of contending at the Open Championship.
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Baseball Heads Into All-Star Break
With the last few days of MLB action before the All-Star break, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
Sports Podcasts
Angelo Cataldi And The Morning Team
Videos
All Videos
News
Weather
Watch Live
CBS3 KYW-TV Watch Live
Weather
FULL FORECAST
School Closings
News
Latest Videos
Top Spots
Latest Headlines
Best Ways To Celebrate 4th of July In The PhiladelphiaArea
July 4 is the national holiday where America gets to celebrate its own birthday! It's a day set aside for doing whatever makes you feel great about being a citizen of the United States!
Regal Theaters Offering $1 Tickets For Kids Movies This Summer
Taking the kids to a movie this summer will be a real bargain at some local theaters.
Helpful Heat Resources For Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware
A full guide to services in the area that can help you or someone you know during times of excessive heat.
Guide To Beating The Heat
When the weather gets very hot, staying cool isn’t just about being comfortable. Excessive heat can cause exhaustion, heat cramps, a stroke and other heat-related illnesses.
Best Kids Menus In Philadelphia
Taking the family out for a meal is fun, but can be a chore with fussy eating kids. Here are the top 5 in the Philadelphia area with the best kid’s menu.
Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In Philadelphia
Getting out and being active has a miraculously positive effect on the human mind, body, and spirit. If you want to experience a remarkably purposeful remembrance this Memorial Day, get up on your feet and truly live in the moment.
Contests & More
Travel
This Is Care-E, The Robot Airport Assistant Coming This Year
Care-E, a bright-blue "self-driving trolley," is being tested by the airline and will be rolled out at New York's JFK and San Francisco International airports sometime in 2018.
TSA Implements New Policy On Flying With Powdered Items
The TSA has implemented a new policy on flying with powdered items from cosmetics to baby formula.
Plane Tickets Are About To Get More Expensive
Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Contests
Kevin Hart Watch And Win Contest
More
CBS Entertainment
CBS 3
On Air
On Air Schedule:
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
Eyewitness News at Noon
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
View All Programs
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
July 13, 2018 at 10:59 am
Filed Under:
Dan Reardon
,
PGA Tour
,
Pro Golf
,
Pro Golf Power Rankings