  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Marijuana, Thomas Jefferson University

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia will be offering graduate-level certificate programs in medical marijuana.

Courses start this fall for two graduate certificate programs in cannabis medicine and cannabinoid pharmacology at the school’s Lambert Center for the Study of Medicinal Cannabis and Hemp. A third program on cannabinoid chemistry and toxicology will get underway in 2019.

Charles Pollack, head of the Lambert Center, says health care professionals have had few evidence-based educational options to learn about medical marijuana’s benefits and risks in clinical settings. The new programs aim to change that.

The center claims this will be the nation’s first graduate-level certificate program in medical marijuana.

Marijuana is legal in some form in more than 30 states.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s