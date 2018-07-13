BREAKING:Man Breaks Into 71-Year-Old Woman’s Home, Sexually Assaults Her, Police Say
MALIBU, Calif. (CBS) — A two-car collision in Malibu made for a terrifying scene when one of the cars plunged into the ocean below.

The crash happened on the Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday, just before 6 p.m.

According to CBSLA, five people were hurt.

One of the cars plunged 50 feet into the water, but all three occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Two of the passengers were ejected and were able to swim back to safety.

One patient was transported in critical condition, while the others had injuries ranging from moderate to minor.

It was unclear exactly what caused the crash although alcohol may have been a factor, authorities say.

