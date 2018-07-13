Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MALIBU, Calif. (CBS) — A two-car collision in Malibu made for a terrifying scene when one of the cars plunged into the ocean below.

The crash happened on the Pacific Coast Highway on Thursday, just before 6 p.m.

According to CBSLA, five people were hurt.

One of the cars plunged 50 feet into the water, but all three occupants were able to get out of the vehicle, authorities said.

Two of the passengers were ejected and were able to swim back to safety.

#DeerInc: Two vehicle crash this evening on PCH. One vehicle plunged approximately 50 feet into the water. Five patients total. Two critical, 1 transported by helicopter. Two others with moderate and minor injuries also transported by ground. @VCFD, @OxnardFire, @CAStateParks pic.twitter.com/6Eq4LKcb7T — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) July 13, 2018

One patient was transported in critical condition, while the others had injuries ranging from moderate to minor.