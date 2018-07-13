Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lincoln Financial Field wants to remind Taylor Swift fans heading to her “Reputation” concert this weekend of the items that will not be allowed inside the stadium.

The LINC says it will be enforcing its “clear bag” policy at the Swift concert this Friday and Saturday.

“No purses or backpacks will be allowed. CLEAR BAGS ONLY will be admitted into the stadium,” tweeted Lincoln Financial Field. “Bags cannot exceed 12″x6″x12″ and must be clear!”

#ICYMI: Taylor Swift's #reputation Tour is in Philadelphia tomorrow and Saturday! Here is what you need to know. #repTourPhilly pic.twitter.com/i6909uAqfb — LincolnFinancialFld (@LFFStadium) July 12, 2018

The LINC says the clear bag policy should speed up the entry process because it will take less time to screen bags. However, the LINC says they are not banning all bags, according to a message posted on their site.

“Unlike some event venues, we are not banning all bags. Small clutch purses, with or without a handle or strap, are permitted along with either the 12″ by 6″ by 12″ clear tote bag or the one-gallon freezer bag.”

The LINC also says signs bigger than 11″ X 17″ will not be allowed, as well as glow sticks and lights that require battery packs.

For the full bag policy, click here.