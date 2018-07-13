BREAKING:Man Breaks Into 71-Year-Old Woman’s Home, Sexually Assaults Her, Police Say
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Chuck E. Cheese’s is getting in on the “pay your age” deal after Thursday’s Build-A-Bear fiasco.

The restaurant announced its offering a pay your age deal Friday for games.

Parents can pay their child’s age for 30 minutes of ‘All You Can Play’ on Friday, July 13.

Chuck E. Cheese’s posted the deal on their Facebook page, and says it’s only available at locations where a “Play Pass” is available.

The “All You Can Play’ launched last month and lets parents pay for the time instead of purchasing tokens or play points.

The normal “All You Can Play” deal is $9 for 30 minutes.

The “Pay Your Age Day” didn’t go as expected Thursday for Build-A-Bear. The company was forced to cut off lines due to the overwhelming response.

