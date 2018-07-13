PHOENIX, AZ - AUGUST 12: Chase Utley #26 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches from the dugout during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on August 12, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phillies defeated the Diamondbacks 7-6. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Credit: (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “The Man” is calling it a career. Former Philadelphia Phillies second basemen Chase Utley will retire at the end of the season.

“At the end of this year I’m going to retire and I’m excited about that opportunity,” said Utley during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

“I’ve had a pretty unique career when I look back on it. Drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies, got a chance to play in the big leagues with them for a long time and play in front of some amazing fans. Made some all-star teams, won a world series, lost a world series,” Utley added.

The Phillies great says he’s hanging up the towel to be closer to his family.

“The thing I’m having the most difficult time with is being a part-time dad. So that’s really the reason why I’m shutting it down. I’m ready to be a full-time dad. It is a difficult decision but it’s one that I am comfortable with and I’m confident that I’m doing it at the right time,” said Utley.

Utley, a six-time All-Star, won the World Series with the Phillies in 2008. He played for Philadelphia from 2003 to 2015 before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillies fans will be able to give Utley one final standing ovation later this month as the Dodgers will be in town for a three-game series beginning Monday, July 23.

Over 13 seasons with the Phillies, Utley collected 1,880 hits, 233 home runs, and 916 RBI.