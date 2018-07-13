Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a memorable career for former Phillie Chase Utley as the one dubbed “The Man” announced Friday afternoon he will be retiring at the end of the season.

Over 16 seasons, Utley has provided us with many memories we will never forget. Here are some of his top plays with the Phillies, and even one with his new team.

UTLEY’S FIRST BIG LEAGUE HIT A GRAND SLAM

The legend of Chase Utley began on April 24, 2003, when he cranked a grand slam against the Colorado Rockies for his first Major League hit. The best part about the slam is Utley racing around the bases, which he has done for every home run since.

THE BIRTH OF “THE MAN”

It was an Aug. 9, 2006 game against the Atlanta Braves when the late, great Harry Kalas gave Utley the nickname that will stick throughout his career. After hitting a bases-clearing double, Utley ended up scoring on Ryan Howard’s infield groundout. Kalas could not control his excitement while making the call. “Chase Utley, you are the man!” Kalas exclaimed.

UTLEY TIES “MR. OCTOBER”

The Phillies might have fallen to the New York Yankees in the 2009 World Series, but it was a memorable one for Utley. Over the course of six games, Utley launched five home runs, tying him with Reggie Jackson for most home runs in a single World Series. Houston Astros outfielder George Springer tied the mark in the 2017 World Series, interestingly enough, against Utley’s Los Angeles Dodgers.

UTLEY HOMERS TWICE IN RETURN TO PHILLY

He might have been wearing Dodger blue, but that didn’t stop the Phillies faithful giving Utley two curtain calls after hitting a solo home run and a grand slam in his first game back in Philadelphia in August 2016.

UTLEY’S THROW HOME

It will be a play forever remembered by Phillies fans. During the seventh inning of Game 5 on the night they clinched the 2008 World Series, Utley pumped fake to first and ended up throwing home to get Jason Bartlett to end the inning and preserve the tie. The Phillies took the lead for good in the bottom half of the inning thanks to Pat Burrell’s leadoff double and Pedro Feliz’s single.

WORLD BLEEPING CHAMPIONS

“World [bleeping] champions.” The immortal words uttered by Utley during the Phillies’ World Series parade on Halloween in 2008. Thank you, Chase.