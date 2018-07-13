MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A former New Jersey elementary school choir teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student twice a week for more than three years is now headed to a state facility for sex offenders.

Brian McSee received a five-year sentence on Friday. The 53-year-old Port Republic man had pleaded guilty in March to endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct as part of a plea deal with Atlantic County prosecutors, who in return dropped other charges he faced, including aggravated sexual assault and official misconduct.

Police: Choir Teacher Sexually Assaulted Student Twice A Week For 3 Years

McSee was the seventh- and eighth-grade choir teacher at Port Republic Elementary School and choir director at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where the child’s family attends services.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)