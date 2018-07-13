  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delaware State Police, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting in New Castle that left a 30-year-old man hospitalized on Friday night.

best night inn shooting Police Investigating Shooting Of 30 Year Old Man At Best Night Inn In New Castle

Credit: (CBS3)

Troopers responded the shooting that happened at the Best Night Inn on the 1200 block of West Avenue just before 6:20 p.m.

Authorities say the man suffered gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body ad he was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact Troop 2 at 302-365-8467 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via its website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s