NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shooting in New Castle that left a 30-year-old man hospitalized on Friday night.

Troopers responded the shooting that happened at the Best Night Inn on the 1200 block of West Avenue just before 6:20 p.m.

Authorities say the man suffered gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body ad he was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting to contact Troop 2 at 302-365-8467 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via its website.