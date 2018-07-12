Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A fatal multi-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down portion of the highway in Brecknock Township for several hours on Thursday morning.

It happened on the westbound lanes of the PA Turnpike, between the Morgantown and Reading exits, around 2:21 a.m.

Turnpike officials say a 25-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York was killed and three others were injured.

According to State Police, a Hyundai Sonata overturned in a single-vehicle crash in the left lane. A commercial vehicle and a Ford Mustang then stopped to help the three occupants of the Hyundai. That’s when police say a UPS truck hit the Hyundai and the Ford Mustang, killing the 25-year-old man who had exited the overturned car.

State Police say the two other occupants of the Hyundai fled the scene.

The area reopened around 9:38 a.m.