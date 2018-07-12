Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – President Obama might not be in the Oval Office anymore, but according to a new study Americans believe he did the best job of any president in their lifetime.

The Pew Research Center survey shows that forty-four percent of Americans believe that President Barack Obama is the best or second-best president of their lifetime.

President Clinton came in second on the survey with 33 percent, and President Reagan was third with 32 percent.

President Trump was fourth on the list with only 19 percent of those surveyed claiming he was the best or second best president.

Researchers say that number is comparable to Mr. Obama’s numbers during his first term when 20 percent viewed him as one of the best presidents.

When researchers broke down the survey by generations, millennials were far more likely to name President Obama as one of the best presidents in their lifetime.

Older generations viewed President Reagan as one of the best presidents.

Generation Xers were divided on their vote, with 45 percent naming President Reagan, 41 percent naming President Obama, and 39 percent naming President Clinton as the best president.